Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,544 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 1.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 119.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on OC. Barclays downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.71.

Shares of NYSE OC traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,152. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average is $71.60. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.