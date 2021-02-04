Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,743 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,581 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded up $3.18 on Thursday, hitting $210.57. The company had a trading volume of 532,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $349.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average of $185.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.65.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

