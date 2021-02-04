Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,045 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,309,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,463,000 after acquiring an additional 257,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,007 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after acquiring an additional 560,116 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,157,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,717,000 after acquiring an additional 289,714 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 789,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after acquiring an additional 327,649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHGG traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -501.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $2,551,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Chegg from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.