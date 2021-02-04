Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,295 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.60, for a total transaction of $9,996,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total transaction of $131,803.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,509 shares of company stock valued at $174,121,860 over the last ninety days. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.22.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, hitting $427.86. 58,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,370. The firm has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.02 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $448.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

