Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 764 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,492 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.6% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $7.28 on Thursday, reaching $396.78. 33,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,114. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $404.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.65. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.38 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.58.

In other Twilio news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $488,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,396 shares of company stock valued at $58,408,004 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

