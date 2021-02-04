Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,100 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 91,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock valued at $24,508,456 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Shares of FCX stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.49. 497,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,469,998. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.41 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

