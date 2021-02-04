Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes $5.41 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,139 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Synaptics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,247.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.94. The stock had a trading volume of 13,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,828. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $44.41 and a one year high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

