Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 88,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CarGurus by 341.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in CarGurus by 265,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,443,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

CARG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,701. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 2,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $67,929.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,006 shares in the company, valued at $5,154,270.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kathleen Bender Patton sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $174,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 103,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,899 shares of company stock worth $5,037,174. 24.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

