Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,521,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Switchback Energy Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $606,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,872,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switchback Energy Acquisition during the third quarter worth $156,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switchback Energy Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Switchback Energy Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

SBE stock remained flat at $$40.47 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,784. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.61. Switchback Energy Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $49.48.

About Switchback Energy Acquisition

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to identify and acquire companies through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combinations. The company focuses on investing in businesses and/or assets in the upstream and midstream energy sectors primarily in North America.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switchback Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.