HOLD (HOLD) Trading 19.3% Higher This Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $4,608.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HOLD has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053045 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00149327 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 51.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00087772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00063577 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00243090 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00040544 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

Buying and Selling HOLD

HOLD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

