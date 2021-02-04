Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) CEO Sells $685,544.32 in Stock

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,168 shares in the company, valued at $12,429,562.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Home Point Capital stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,347. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

