Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) COO Sells $17,133.44 in Stock

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) COO Phillip Martin Miller sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $17,133.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 579,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,347. Home Point Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.77.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

