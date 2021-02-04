Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Insider Sells $84,183.68 in Stock

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) insider Jr. Phillip R. Shoemaker sold 6,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $84,183.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,213.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HMPT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 579,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,347. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.