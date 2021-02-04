Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Major Shareholder Vi L.P. Trident Sells 7,047,181 Shares

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HMPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 579,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,347. Home Point Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

