home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck & AufhãUser Analysts

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of home24 SE (H24.F) stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.80 ($29.17). 280,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $720.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.34. home24 SE has a 12-month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of €23.32 ($27.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

About home24 SE (H24.F)

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 SE (H24.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.