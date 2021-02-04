home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective from analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.03% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of home24 SE (H24.F) stock traded up €1.30 ($1.53) during trading on Thursday, hitting €24.80 ($29.17). 280,849 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $720.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.34. home24 SE has a 12-month low of €2.55 ($3.00) and a 12-month high of €23.32 ($27.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

