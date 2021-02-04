Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62,412 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $84,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 34,700 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Insiders acquired a total of 211,300 shares of company stock worth $883,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.98. 64,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

