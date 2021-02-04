Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stock Position Boosted by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.2% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.58. The stock had a trading volume of 70,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. The stock has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.00 and its 200 day moving average is $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

