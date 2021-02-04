HOQU (HQX) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $529,283.60 and $350,704.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00066804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.91 or 0.01275849 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,102.53 or 0.05624748 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00016300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00020507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

