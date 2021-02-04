Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Sells $385,050.00 in Stock

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,577,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,260. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $87.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $636.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HZNP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.