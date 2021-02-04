Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HWM. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.51. 41,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,164,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.98. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 681,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 390,502 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 964,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,534,000 after acquiring an additional 48,904 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 148,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

