H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday.

Get H&R Block alerts:

HRB opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II purchased 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $49,815.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,097 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in H&R Block by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,410 shares during the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 68,866 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,395,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,153,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.