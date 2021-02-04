HSBC Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.
Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 375,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.
In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.
See Also: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.