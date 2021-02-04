HSBC Lowers Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Hold

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CTSH. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.76. 375,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.39. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $114,440.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,974,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,834,301 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $335,597,000 after purchasing an additional 861,075 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,403,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $305,663,000 after purchasing an additional 162,449 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,075,973 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $334,026,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,063,084 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $212,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

