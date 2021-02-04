Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.61. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

HUBG opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $61.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

