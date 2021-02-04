HubSpot (HUBS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect HubSpot to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $228.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect HubSpot to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HUBS opened at $395.82 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $393.43 and a 200-day moving average of $327.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.68 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $295.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HubSpot from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $295.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

