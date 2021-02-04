HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $346.45.

HUBS stock traded up $14.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $409.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,532. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.92.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total transaction of $2,910,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,344,784.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total transaction of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.