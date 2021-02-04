Humaniq (HMQ) Market Capitalization Tops $1.80 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $42,884.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.