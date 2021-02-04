Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,221 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.69.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $200.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.