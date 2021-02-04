Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings of $4.49 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $161.20 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $271.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

HII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

