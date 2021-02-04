Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after purchasing an additional 463,358 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 105.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 817,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,815,000 after purchasing an additional 420,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $76.55 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day moving average of $71.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.