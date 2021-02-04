Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Allstate by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in The Allstate by 8.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,161,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,610,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Allstate by 12.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Allstate by 15.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,902,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,134,000 after buying an additional 257,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in The Allstate by 79.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

NYSE ALL opened at $109.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.53.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.