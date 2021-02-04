Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.35. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

