Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPRI shares. TheStreet raised Capri from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of CPRI opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $46.79.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.