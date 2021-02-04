HYA Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.3% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $79,854,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after buying an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.76. 11,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $124.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

