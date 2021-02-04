HYA Advisors Inc Buys 2,106 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

IEFA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,907,775 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

