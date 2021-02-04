HYA Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

HYA Advisors Inc cut its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises about 1.1% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,684,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.65. 38,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,478. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57.

