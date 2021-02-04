HYA Advisors Inc Has $1.30 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,361,000 after buying an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,708,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,237,000 after purchasing an additional 595,362 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 655,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after buying an additional 409,486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNLA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.