HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

HYA Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.2% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. State Street Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after buying an additional 5,484,767 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after buying an additional 1,104,581 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,890,993 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,082,000 after buying an additional 280,515 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,707,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $281,030,000 after buying an additional 51,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,208,000 after buying an additional 362,958 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 211,300 shares of company stock valued at $883,724 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,782. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $216.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.97.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

