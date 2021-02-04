HYA Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

HYA Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 8.6% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 192.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 404,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,697,000 after acquiring an additional 265,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $3.04 on Thursday, reaching $152.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,570. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.20. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.64 and a 1 year high of $200.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.