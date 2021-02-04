HYA Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises about 0.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 418,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,505,276. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $94.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.16.

