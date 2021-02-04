HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.7% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 80,867 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 35,861 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,564. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $78.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

