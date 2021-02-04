HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HYA Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,623. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

