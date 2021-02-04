HyperDAO 1-Day Volume Tops $7,030.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $7,030.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00053734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00144839 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00107831 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00063557 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00240755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00040338 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.