HyperDAO Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,079.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 4th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $2.83 million and $10,079.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00152192 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00089316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.28 or 0.00239465 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042257 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,694,817 tokens. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

