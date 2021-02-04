Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0488

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $13,993.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.50 or 0.01269201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00056433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,273.76 or 0.06107670 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00041695 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00018409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,211,921,054 coins and its circulating supply is 59,920,959 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.