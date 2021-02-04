HyperQuant Price Down 36% This Week (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $19,570.66 and $2,268.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 36% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00066603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $475.45 or 0.01283418 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00055101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,192.16 or 0.05917475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005818 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00042453 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00020913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant (HQT) is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

