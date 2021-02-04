Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $614.00

Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €614.00 ($722.35) and last traded at €614.00 ($722.35), with a volume of 5536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €609.00 ($716.47).

HYQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €486.00 ($571.76) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 166.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of €541.06 and a 200-day moving average of €484.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

