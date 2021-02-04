I/O Coin (IOC) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $12,273.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 166.7% higher against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $113.74 or 0.00305815 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003331 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $588.04 or 0.01581037 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,674,020 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

