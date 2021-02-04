IAMGOLD Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IAG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

