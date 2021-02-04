ICL Group (ICL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ICL Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Several research analysts recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

