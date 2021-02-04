iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) Trading Down 10.5%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO)’s share price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09. 2,844,911 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,095,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.30 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (ICO.V) (CVE:ICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat ocular and infectious diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis and bullous pemphigoid; and Oral AmpB Delivery System, an oral formulation of Amphotericin B that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of systemic fungal and parasitic infections.

